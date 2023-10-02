New hearing to determine why Purdue murder suspect not taking meds as prescribed

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A hearing Monday morning focused on why accused murderer Ji Min Sha, charged in killing his Purdue University roommate in October 2022, has not been taking his antipsychotic medication as prescribed.

After receiving a report from the Tippecanoe County jail that Sha has only taken his medication three times since returning from a psychiatric hospital, the court ordered a new hearing to determine why.

Sha is accused of stabbing his roommate Varun Manish Chheda, 20, inside their first-floor McCutcheon Hall dorm room on Oct. 5, 2022.

Prosecutors say Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife, which police found on the floor near the chair where officers discovered Chheda.

At last week’s competency hearing for Sha, it was determined that neither the defense nor the prosecutors knew if Sha had been consistently taking his antipsychotic medication since returning from the hospital.

Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin wanted a definitive answer on why Sha may not be taking his medication and filed an order requesting a status report from the Tippecanoe County jail.

When Sha was brought back to the jail in mid-September, his doctors from Logansport State Hospital believed Sha was competent to stand trial after months of treatment as long as he stayed on his medication.

While at the state hospital, Sha was prescribed Zyprexa twice a day and Risperdal before bed, according to the report.

According to the Quality Correctional Care office at the jail, Sha has only taken his medication three times since returning to the jail in mid-September. However, the report did not provide a reason why Sha stopped taking his medication.

Due to this lack of information, Persin determined that it was important to address it as soon as possible and scheduled a hearing for Wednesday.

Persin didn’t know if there may be some confusion that stemmed from Sha or from the Quality Correction Care unit of the jail, but he wanted to figure it out by Wednesday.

Persin noted at last week’s hearing that he did not want the case to fall into a continuous cycle of delay due to Sha’s unwillingness to take his medication while in county custody and, in turn, falling back into an incompetent state to stand trial.

Before the hearing was scheduled, Persin noted that if he needed to place an order the jail sent him a status report by the end of the day to ensure that Sha takes his antipsychotic medication, he saw no issue with placing such an order.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier.

