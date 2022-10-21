Hearing doesn't go well for Braziel

Oct. 20—Some folks just don't do well on supervised probation.

Following rules and terms of release can be difficult for some. Others choose to ignore the terms, and such was the case of Bradley Dee Braziel.

Braziel, 29, formerly of Lantana Rd., appeared before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie earlier this month on a probation violation hearing.

He stood accused of being a felon in possession of a gun, getting a new charge of driving on a suspended license in May and with absconding, or failing to report.

Braziel was on supervised probation after pleading guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell in November 2018. The offense date was July 2, 2016.

In exchange for his plea, Braziel received a nine-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, was fined $2,000 and was to pay court costs.

It wasn't long before he was charged with his first probation violation sentence and he was ordered to serve one year of the nine-year sentence in jail.

Upon release, he was placed on community corrections and was to report immediately to his state probation officer.

Braziel never reported.

Since that time he was found during a raid in the presence of a shotgun in his bedroom and picked up new charges.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch called as his witnesses Lori Neal, a Tennessee Department of Corrections community corrections probation officer, and Crossville Police Ptl. Keith Sadula.

Sadula testified in May he made contact with Braziel at a Mountain Village Lane apartment on a report of a disturbance and found Braziel in possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

A search of the apartment where Braziel was found yielded a safe with ammunition fitting the shotgun along with Braziel's personal property.

Defense attorney Jeff Vires called Crystal Venable, who said she was a friend of Braziel, testified the defendant and others were helping her move because she had been evicted.

Vires in closing argument during the hearing described Braziel as being in a "special situation" and that failing to report was a technical violation. He also questioned the facts surrounding possession of the weapon.

McKenzie said failing to report once released from jail was absconding and no evidence existed that Braziel reported or made an attempt to report. He found Braziel in violation of probation and ordered Braziel serve the balance of his sentence in custody.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com