Hearing on Ethan Crumbley's eligibility for life without parole resumes: Live updates

The hearing to determine whether teenage school shooter Ethan Crumbley is eligible to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole resumes today in Oakland County Circuit Court.

After three days of testimony in late July and on Aug. 1, the hearing resumes today with a prosecution rebuttal witness, Lisa Anacker, a psychologist who examined Crumbley and concluded in a report that he is not mentally ill. Her finding drew sharp criticism from a defense expert who testified earlier this month that Crumbley had numerous signs of mental illness before the shooting: he was hearing voices, seeing demons, calling himself a demon and telling his parents he needed help.

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time, shot and killed four fellow students at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, and wounded seven other people at the school. He has pleaded guilty to all the charges against him.

Ethan Crumbley stands with his attorneys, Paulette Loftin and Amy Hopp during his hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 in Pontiac, Mich.

Because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 in Miller v. Alabama that automatic sentences of life without parole are unconstitutional for juveniles, the court is conducting a so-called Miller hearing, named after the case. Crumbley's mental health has emerged as a key factor in the hearing, with defense psychologists arguing he was mentally ill at the time of the shooting and has the potential to be rehabilitated. The prosecution argues the opposite.

Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe in court on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Prosecutors are making their case that the Michigan teenager should be sentenced to life in prison for killing four students at his high school in 2021. Prosecutors introduced dark journal entries written by Ethan Crumbley, plus chilling video and testimony from a wounded staff member.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe also will hear prosecution and defense closing arguments in the case. He is not expected to issue a decision immediately; that will come in writing at some point in the coming weeks. He will schedule a formal sentencing hearing after that.

The teen's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are the first parents in America charged in a school shooting, facing involuntary manslaughter charges. They bought their son a gun, ignoring signs that he needed help, prosecutors say. Their appeal to have the charges thrown out is pending before the Michigan Supreme Court.

