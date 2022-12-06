Hearing for Fairfax board member postponed until next year

Dec. 5—The pre-preliminary hearing for the former Fairfax School District Board of Trustees president was postponed Monday until next year.

Palmer Moland is charged with seven felonies related to embezzlement, conflict of interest charges and filing false candidacy papers to run for office.

Controversy hounded Moland after he was elected in 2018 regarding several matters, including an effort to recall him and other board members. Constituents' complaints made up the basis of the DA's charges. Prosecutors accused him of living outside the district when he was elected, and a conflict of interest charge related to hiring a law firm to squash a censure motion against him, according to previous reporting.

Moland's pre-preliminary hearing was postponed until Jan. 30, according to the DA's office. A pre-preliminary hearing determines if attorneys are ready to proceed to a preliminary hearing, which is a hearing to determine what charges, if any, Moland could face at trial.

Moland is no longer in custody after Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce removed his bail at his arraignment in September. Ponce ordered Moland to enter into a pretrial monitoring program in lieu of bail.