Hearing for former PASD board member continued

Oct. 6—ORWIGSBURG — A summary hearing for a former Pottsville Area School District board member charged with non-traffic violations for illegally releasing the Social Security numbers of two men was continued Wednesday after prosecutors presented their evidence.

Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina said he continued the hearing for Scott R. Thomas, 730 N. Old Coachman Road, B-8, Clearwater, Florida.

The two summary citations for Privacy of Social Security Numbers were filed by Pottsville Police Chief Richard F. Wojciechowsky on behalf of Noble Quandel Jr., 230 S. 15th St., Pottsville, and Jerome Urban, 1415 Howard Ave., Pottsville.

Describing the nature of the offenses, Wojciechowsky wrote: "Thomas did publicly post or publicly display an individual's Social Security number.

"Thomas placed the SS# of another person on a social media platform."

The citations were filed March 4.

The information was posted on a Facebook group called "Pottsville Area Taxpayers."

If found guilty, Thomas faces penalties of $195.31 for the Quandel citation and $140.25 for the Urban citation.

Testifying for the prosecution, in addition to Wojciechowsky, Quandel and Urban, was Eric Rismiller, Pottsville Area School District athletic director.

Schuylkill County Assistant District Attorney Karen Noon represented the commonwealth, while Thomas is represented by attorney Christine Holman.

When contacted Wednesday, Thomas said he did not want to discuss the case since the hearing is not yet complete.

"I have no comment at this point," he said.

"I don't believe there's anything to it," Thomas said, referring to the citations.

The citations were originally filed with Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley, but were later transferred to Serina's court in Orwigsburg.

Serina said he will reschedule the conclusion of the hearing for a later date.