Hearing on giving Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno possession of alleged beaten dog postponed

A civil court hearing in Lee County Court over ownership of an allegedly abused dog being given to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has been moved to May 12.

The sheriff sought an emergency legal action in a case involving a Fort Myers man suspected of beating the dog March 29 at a Fort Myers gas station.

That man, Marcus Lynn Chiddister, 22, remains in Lee County Jail on $25,000 bond and awaiting a May 23 arraignment on felony animal abuse charges.

The female bulldog-mixed-breed, Sheeba, became the focus of an ownership lawsuit by Marceno which unfolded before Judge Zachary M. Gill on Tuesday.

Previous coverage: Fort Myers man faces felony animal abuse charge; Sheriff seeks emergency ownership order

North Fort Myers woman faces animal cruelty charges: Sheriff: her dog was sick, eating rocks

Kiara Howse, 23, with Chiddister at the time of the alleged beating and said the dog was hers, was also named in the civil motion but not charged in the abuse.

Chiddister, appearing on his own behalf, requested the hearing be continued until the criminal case against him was resolved. Gill denied that request.

Marcus Chiddister, 22, of Fort Myers, is facing felony animal abuse charges in the alleged March 29 beating of a dog at a Fort Myers gas station. The female bulldog-mixed-breed canine involved, Sheeba, is now the focus of an ownership lawsuit filed Tuesday by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

However, Chiddister also said he had not had time to hire an attorney in the civil matter.

Gill reminded Chiddister, Howse and Attorney Kimberly Sams, representing the sheriff, that the hearing had to be held within 30 days of the April 15 original complaint.

"We don't have a lot of tine," the judge said. "I will grant you additional time (to get an attorney) and that's it."

The judge said he would give Chiddister until May 12, the 27th day after the filing, to get representation and told him and Howse to have any exhibits they needed for the case filed by May 10.

Marcus Chiddister, 22, of Fort Myers, is facing felony animal abuse charges in the alleged March 29 beating of a dog at a Fort Myers gas station. The female bulldog-mixed-breed canine involved, Sheeba, is now the focus of an ownership lawsuit filed Tuesday by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

A tipster identified Chiddister after a video taken on March 29 appeared to show a male punching and/or beating a dog in the backseat of a gold or tan Chrysler 200.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Office Animal Cruelty Task Force initially learned of the incident via a private Facebook group.

Story continues

The emergency petition was filed to grant permanent ownership of the dog to Marceno as sheriff and said the current owners were not fit or able to have custody of the animal.

The ownership motion said a criminal investigation found that the gas station manager identified a suspect in the beating as a "regular customer" and another station employee said the suspect was staying at a nearby motel.

An veterinarian exam of the animal found multiple injuries including broken teeth, hemorrhaging and swelling of the eyes, and bruises around the neck caused by blunt force trauma, not accidental in nature but consistent with unnecessary suffering and animal cruelty, a Sheriff's Office report indicated.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lee County animal abuse: Hearing on case involving sheriff postponed