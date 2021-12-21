Hearing for Gordon set for April

Dec. 21—The Judicial Conduct Commission has set an April hearing date to hear allegations against Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon.

The JCC will hold a hearing at 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 4 at the Warren County Judicial Center in Bowling Green.

Jimmy Shaffer, executive secretary for the Judicial Conduct Commission, said Gordon will be on paid suspension until the hearing, and that court rules say a judge placed on temporary suspension shall be paid.

Gordon agreed to the temporary suspension after the JCC initiated proceedings, alleging Gordon had engaged in misconduct and abuse of power while on the Family Court bench. The JCC announced formal proceedings against Gordon after an investigation.

Through her attorney, Gordon has denied the charges, calling them "frivolous" and saying she was being retaliated against by a staff member of retired Family Court Judge John McCarty.

Shaffer said hearings on allegations against judges can be set for months after the formal proceedings against the judge are announced.

"It all varies," Shaffer said. "Part of it is we have to get all the commission (together) on a date."

The JCC is made up of active judges, attorneys and two members of the general public.

"It's a function of, 'can we find a courtroom, and can we get all the members there?' " Shaffer said.

There are six members of the JCC.

"We know some people look at is as a trial, but it's an administrative proceeding," Shaffer said.

The JCC proceeding is much like a court hearing, with the chairman of the commission acting as the judge and the remaining commission members serving as the jury.

Gordon is represented by Lexington attorney R. Kent Westberry. Shaffer said attorneys for the defendant can file motions prior to the hearing. The commission members would review and rule on the motions.

If the commission rules a judge engaged in misconduct, commissioners can take a number of actions, including reprimanding the judge, ordering a suspension or permanently removing the judge from the bench.

Story continues

"Sometimes, cases are determined with some sort of agreement" without a ruling from the commission, Shaffer said.

The hearing will be open to the public.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse