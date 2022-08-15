A hearing will be held to decide if the subject of a Topeka West protest will be tried as an adult

A hearing will be held in late September to decide if a youth accused of sex crimes — who was the focus of a large protest held last September by Topeka West High School students, shown here — will be tried as an adult.

A hearing will be held in late September to decide if a youth accused of sex crimes — who was the focus of a large protest last September at Topeka West High School — will be tried as an adult, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Monday.

Kagay, who made the motion seeking to have the case transferred from juvenile court to adult court, said he wasn't revealing the youth's name because he is currently charged as a juvenile.

The youth, a former student at Topeka West, has been charged with 11 criminal counts involving five alleged victims, Kagay told The Capital-Journal last February.

More than 100 Topeka West students, chanting and carrying signs, took to the streets Sept. 17 to protest what they called authorities' failure to hold accountable the male youth, who they said sexually assaulted a female Topeka West student two months earlier.

One of the rally's organizers told The Capital-Journal in February she was glad authorities had heard participants' voices and were prosecuting the youth.

The defendant was a student at Topeka West for less than one month from August to September of last year, The Capital-Journal learned last February from Aarion L. Gray, director of instructional services for Topeka USD 501.

"He was not a student at the time of his alleged incident," Gray said. "He was enrolled in (Topeka Public Schools) for less than 30 days."

The youth faces charges of three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, two counts each of aggravated sodomy and battery and one count each of sexual battery, indecent solicitation, aggravated sexual battery and attempted aggravated sodomy, Kagay said.

Due to the nature of these crimes and the age of the victims, he said he wasn't making further information public to protect their privacy.

