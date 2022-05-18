Hearing held for man police say is responsible for shooting, paralyzing victim in Pittsburgh

A man that was left paralyzed after a shooting took the stand in court today and confronted Randy Jones, the man accused of the crime.

The victim’s life was changed forever on July 31 2021, when he was shot 8 times in the Giant Eagle parking lot on the Southside and it was all caught on camera.

New at 6 on Channel 11-- the surveillance videos police say are the key to the case.

