Hearing held in Olivehurst animal abuse case

Jun. 11—A preliminary hearing was held Friday in Yuba County Superior Court for an alleged animal abuse case that stemmed from the seizure of 61 animals from an Olivehurst home earlier this year.

On Jan. 13, 61 animals were allegedly seized from the home of Stephanie Chitwood in Olivehurst as the result of an animal cruelty investigation.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said at the time that Yuba County Animal Care Services, with the help of Yuba County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) deputies, code enforcement officers, and Sheriff's Posse volunteers, served a search warrant at a residence in the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue in Olivehurst and discovered dozens of animals living in deplorable conditions in and around the home.

According to the sheriff's office, the residence was uninhabitable and animals ranging from livestock and poultry to domestic animals were found living in the home. YCSO said the home was cluttered with garbage and feces and that many animals were found in small crates and in malnourished conditions. A single dead horse also was allegedly located and removed.

According to court documents, Chitwood is alleged to have unlawfully deprived animals of "necessary sustenance, drink, shelter, and either as owner or otherwise, subjected any animal to needless suffering, or inflicted unnecessary cruelty upon the animal, or in any manner abused any animal, or failed to provide the animal with proper food, drink, or shelter or protection from the weather."

During a preliminary hearing on Friday, Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith presented evidence in court about the case before Yuba County Judge Debra L. Givens, Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said.

"Yuba County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Ballantine testified to the conditions of the property and animals that led to the seizure of 61 animals from Chitwood's Olivehurst residence in January of this year," Curry said in an email. "Judge Givens found there was sufficient evidence to proceed to trial on the eleven counts alleged in the complaint."

Curry said Chitwood will be arraigned on the charges on June 20.