Hearing for local selectman in alleged “road rage” incident in Abington

An elected town leader accused of impersonating a police officer and destruction of property appeared in Brockton District Court Tuesday.

The purpose of the hearing was to determine if Whitman Selectmen Chair Randy LaMattina should be formally charged for what happened after he was involved in a fender bender in Abington.

25 Investigates was the first to report that a complaint seeking charges had been issued against LaMattina in August for an alleged road rage incident.

Abington Police Prosecutor Justin Simmons told a clerk magistrate that LaMattina claimed to be a police officer when he confronted Thomas Richardson, the driver who rear-ended his wife’s SUV on Brockton Avenue at Bedford Street.

“Mr. LaMattina was screaming and yelling at the parties,” Officer Simmons explained. “I think that the state’s interest here is the impersonation of a police officer and which, no one would argue that Mr. LaMattina has no authority to detain someone.”

LaMattina is also accused of ripping Richardson’s phone from his car, breaking his charging cord and WeatherTec phone holder.

LaMattina’s attorney, Georgia Petropoulos told the magistrate Abington Police have failed to turn over police radio transmissions, 911 recordings and other evidence she said requested before the hearing.

Petropoulos noted that LaMattina’s wife, daughter, and a witness did not hear him identify himself as a police officer.

She called LaMattina’s wife to the stand to testify.

Michelle LaMattina said her husband thought Richardson was trying to leave the scene when he moved his car to a nearby bank parking lot.

“I started to turn and look and saw that the car was starting to back up a little bit. And then I heard Randy saying, ‘stop the car,’” she said, and added that her husband was clearly upset.

Richardson was not called to testify during the hearing and was not allowed to sit in court for witness testimony.

After the hearing, he told investigative reporter Ted Daniel, he wants LaMattina to pay for the damage caused to his phone holder.

“I trust what the court’s decision is going to be. And hopefully, it’s the right decision,” he said.

The magistrate did not rule on the case immediately. A decision on whether formal charges will be filed is expected in the coming days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

