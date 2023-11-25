Hearing loud pops Downtown? Fireworks display to take place in City Center

`WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS warned residents in the District that there will be a fireworks display Saturday evening in the City Center area.

The display will be between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the 900 block of New York Ave. and I Street NW. Fire inspectors will be on the scene.

Those who are hosting the display have a license to do so, DC Fire and EMS said on their X page.

