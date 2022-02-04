Hearing for Louisiana man in prison on nonunanimous jury conviction moved to July

As the rain tapped on the roof of the Bossier Parish Courthouse, Brandon Jackson appeared via Zoom.

Thursday, Feb. 3, was one of Jackson's many court hearings. This one was particularly important in Jackson's journey to freedom because it was an attempt at post-conviction relief.

In 1997, Jackson was convicted of armed robbery following a 10-2 vote finding him guilty.

To this day, Jackson denies that he was involved in the incident that occurred in a Bossier City Applebees.

On Thursday Judge John Robinson listened to Attorney Claude-Michael Comeau argue, also via Zoom, for Jackson's post conviction relief. During this hearing Robinson stayed the case until July 28, stating this case ultimately needs to be seen by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

"You really don't expect anything positive coming out of that courthouse," Jackson's mother, Mollie Peoples said.

This decision comes three months after Comeau's initial attempt in Bossier Parish Courthouse with Judge Michael Nerren. He stayed Jackson’s post-conviction relief stating that he wanted the Louisiana Supreme Court’s opinion before deciding.

Thursday's outcome was no different and Peoples said, "I just knew it wasn't going to be progressive. I know the system, they just kick the can down the road because they don't want to be the first to grant that."

Caddo Parish just across the river has granted five post-conviction reliefs.

"Caddo Parish did it (post-conviction relief) to a couple men, but Bossier Parish has just always been what goes on in other courtrooms that is progressive is negative in Bossier," Peoples said.

Louisiana has been an outlier among states allowing people to be convicted of serious offenses without the unanimous consent of a jury.

Jackson is among 1500 Louisianans imprisoned by non-unanimous jury convictions. Most of them are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Jackson will have a parole hearing Feb. 11 and Peoples said, "they really don't have any reason to deny him. He has met all the requirements, he has taken all the classes and some of the classes he has taken twice... I am hoping there will be some positivity coming out of the parole office."

In the past Jackson was denied parole, this will be his second attempt.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

