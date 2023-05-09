Hearing for man accused in Mason teen's crash death set for later this month

May 9—A Sharonville man accused of killing a Mason teen in a crash nearly one year ago in West Chester Twp. will have to wait a little longer for his next court appearance.

Michael Ondreka, 25, was scheduled to have a pretrial hearing Monday morning before Judge Greg Stephens in Butler County Common Pleas Court, but the case was continued until 8:30 a.m. May 22, according to court records.

Ondreka was indicted in October by a grand jury for the June 14 crash at Tylersville and Butler Warren roads that killed 18-year-old Jyan Waespe.

He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under OVI suspension, according to court records.

Earlier this spring, Stephens set Ondreka's trial to begin Sept. 26.

On March 31, Stephens issued a written ruling denying the defense motion that alleged the field sobriety test administered at the scene by the West Chester Police officer was faulty.

Ondreka is free on bond.

The West Chester Police Department crash report said a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck was driving south on Butler Warren and ran the red light, crashing into the side of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Waespe.

The teen was extracted from the vehicle and transported to West Chester Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ondreka suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Staff Writer Lauren Pack contributed to this report.