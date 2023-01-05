Hearing for Maryland man charged with assaulting police officer in Ashland continued

Jan. 5—FRACKVILLE — A preliminary hearing for a Maryland man charged with an assault in Ashland on Dec. 13 was continued this week due to a scheduling problem.

Brian T. Stravinsky, 38, of 124 E. Baltimore St., Hagerstown, was rescheduled to appear at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarantelli.

Stravinsky was scheduled to appear before Tarantelli on charges of one felony count of aggravated assault.

He also faces one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating evidence and disorderly conduct; and a summary offense of harassment.

Stravinsky remains in Schuylkill County Prison, in lieu of $150,000 straight cash bail set at the time of his arraignment on Dec. 22.

Ashland police Patrolman Daniel Weikel said he was called to a Dollar General store because of a broken-down vehicle in the parking lot.

Weikel said he subsequently learned that the vehicle was wanted in a separate incident.

No details of the incident were provided.

The owner of the vehicle, Maureko Robinson, of Worton, Maryland, was in and out of the store several times, harassing female customers and employees with vulgar and inappropriate language, according to Weikel.

Butler Twp. police Chief Daniel Holderman arrived and was speaking with Robinson and Stravinsky, who were working on the vehicle.

At that point, Weikel said, he informed the men that state police were on the way about the other incident and that for safety, he and the chief wanted to pat them down.

Weikel said that while he was checking Robinson, Holderman began to search Stravinsky, who struck the chief and pulled away.

The man tried to flee but was taken to the ground and eventually into custody.

While being taken into custody, Stravinsky had a rock-like substance in his front pocket that he tried to swallow, according to Weikel.

Officers found a large quantity of the rock-like substance under Stravinsky after he was taken to the ground, Weikel said, and the substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Stravinsky was committed to prison on an outstanding bench warrant, while Robinson was taken to a local hotel for the night.

As a result of the incident, Holderman suffered a hand injury, according to Weikel.