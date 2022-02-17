Hearing may determine if criminal charges against Bob Morgan are tossed for good

The mortgage fraud case against prominent local developer Robert Morgan and others alleged to be co-conspirators has already been dismissed once.

Now, an April hearing will likely determine whether the case will again get tossed — for good.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford has ordered an April 4 hearing, expected to last a week or more, into the government's handling of evidence in the criminal case. Throughout the pretrial phases, prosecutors have made evidentiary missteps, failing to turn over some proof to the defense.

At issue is whether those lapses were intentional, or instead the result of limited resources dedicated to the case. Defense attorneys contend that the mistakes are egregious and purposeful, and, they say, prosecutors have misled Wolford about the extent of the evidentiary problems.

If Wolford concurs, she could again dismiss the case.

Developer Robert Morgan (forward in photo) leaves federal court in Rochester after an earlier court hearng.

In an earlier ruling, she dismissed the criminal charges "without prejudice," meaning they could be pursued again — and they were, with a subsequent indictment last year of Morgan and his three co-defendants. Defense lawyers are now seeking a dismissal "with prejudice," meaning the criminal charges could not again be restored.

More: Is prosecution of Bob Morgan turning into an embarrassment for the feds?

More: Prosecution of Rochester developer Bob Morgan on shaky ground

More: Cellphone could decide future of criminal case against Rochester developer Bob Morgan

Wolford's October 2020 dismissal of the criminal indictment also was driven by the prosecution's failure to hand over evidence — seized in searches of business offices, phones, and computers — as dictated by court orders. But, she determined that the mistakes were not deliberate.

"It is clear that the government's mistakes, while negligent, do not constitute willful misconduct undertaken in bad faith," she wrote.

Defense lawyers say they've since learned of other instances of the improper withholding of evidence.

Story continues

Developer Robert Morgan leaves federal court in Buffalo with his attorneys after being charged with fraud

'Lack of supervision'

For example, after the first indictment the prosecution did not turn over information from a seized telephone which included a call in which an individual claims Morgan was possibly being framed with the allegations against him of defrauding banks.

Also, defense attorneys learned that federal investigators did not completely search the entire contents of a Morgan-connected business server that was seized for evidence. Instead, investigators and prosecutors determined that not all of the digital material would be pertinent, and only reviewed a portion of the server's information.

That information has since been given to the defense team, but with little to no organization to the contents, the defense lawyers say.

Federal prosecutors have acknowledged making statements to Wolford that did not accurately detail the issues behind the evidentiary problems, but say that these were unintentional misunderstandings. They have argued that a hearing is not necessary, and Wolford could determine based on information she has from court filings and past hearings whether to again dismiss the criminal charges.

"The lengthy record in this case leaves no material disputes of fact, the resolution of which are necessary to decide the defendants’ motions (to dismiss), and there is nothing to be gained from a hearing," the prosecution wrote in court papers.

Wolford disagreed. She determined that the prosecution answers about the evidentiary lapses did not fully explain the errors.

"The current record supports a conclusion that the lack of supervision in this case by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York, in part reflected by the inadequate staffing of this case, was more egregious than I appreciated at the time I rendered my October 2020 (dismissal) decision," she said at a court session last month.

Wolford said the prosecution responses to some of the defense claims of willful misrepresentations need to be addressed more fully.

Her ultimate decision, she said, "may depend in part on the extent of any such misrepresentations and how egregious they were." She has said that the defense does have an uphill climb to convince her to dismiss the charges with prejudice.

Also criminally accused with Morgan are his son, Todd, who was a project manager in Morgan's commercial and real estate companies; Frank Giacobbe, a mortgage broker who also allegedly defrauded banks while working with Morgan's company; and Morgan company former director of finance, Michael Tremiti.

The three are alleged to have falsified documents to secure hundreds of millions of bank loans.

Three others have pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com or at 585-258-2479. Follow him on Twitter at gcraig1.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bob Morgan's criminal charges could be tossed for good at hearing