Hearing for Middletown woman charged with aggravated arson continued

Aug. 31—The preliminary hearing for a Middletown woman charged with three counts of aggravated arson was postponed today in Middletown Municipal Court.

Samantha Stevens, 37, was charged by Middletown police officers with assistance from Middletown Division of Fire for allegedly starting a fire Aug. 21 at 1716 Manchester Ave.

She appeared in Middletown Municipal Court Aug. 24 where Judge James Sherron set her cash bond at $150,000. She remains in the City Jail.

Middletown police and fire were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 21 on reports of a working structure fire. Upon arrival at the scene, fire personnel confirmed the fire with heavy smoke exiting the house.

Multiple Middletown fire apparatuses arrived to battle the fire with mutual aid provided by Monroe Fire Department. Middletown Paramedics and EMTs were also on the scene to assist the occupants and fire personnel.

No injuries to the occupants and firefighters were reported.