Hearing moved for accused Apple River mass stabbing suspect
A preliminary hearing was rescheduled Friday for the man charged with fatally stabbing a Stillwater teenager and injuring four others last month on the Apple River in Wisconsin.
Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake made a third appearance in St. Croix County Circuit Court on charges that he killed 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and also stabbed and seriously injured three men and a woman July 30 in Somerset, Wis. Miu has told investigators he acted in self defense.
Miu, who is in custody on $1 million cash bond, appeared in court for a status conference by video with his two attorneys. He told Judge Michael Waterman he waives time limits for a preliminary hearing. It was moved to Sept. 2.
Miu was charged Aug. 1 with first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted homicide. Witnesses told authorities that Miu had been bothering young women and girls tubing on the river while wearing a snorkel mask. But Miu told investigators he acted to defend himself after he was attacked while searching for a lost cell phone.
