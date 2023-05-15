Hearing in murder of MU student pushed six weeks at defense lawyer request

The lawyer for Emma Adams, who is accused of killing University of Missouri student Samuel M. Clemons, needs six weeks to work through evidence shared with him.

Boone County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Harris granted the hearing continuance to June 26 for Jeff Hilbrenner.

Adams is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, evidence tampering and corpse abandonment, for the death of Clemons in January.

Clemons' mother contacted University of Missouri Police for a welfare check Jan. 10 after not hearing from him since the prior day. Police traced Clemons' movements through information received from the ride-share app Uber. When police arrived at Clemons's last known location at Bentley Court, they encountered Adams.

Police would go on to find Clemons body on a smoldering mattress in a backyard fire, though it is alleged he was killed when he was stabbed by Adams in what she says was self defense.

Adams is held on a $1 million cash-only bond at the Boone County Jail.

