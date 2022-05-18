Hearing in Nettie Davis, Charles Penson criminal case set for July

May 18—TUPELO — Efforts by City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and local Democratic Party figure Charles Penson to thwart their criminal prosecution will be heard in court this summer.

Circuit Judge Paul Funderburk earlier this month scheduled arguments for July 22 over whether election-related criminal charges against Davis and Penson should be dismissed.

Davis and Penson, through their attorney Jim Waide, argue the law which prosecutors have charged them of violating is unconstitutional on the basis that it restricts political speech and violates equal protection measures.

District Attorney John Weddle, in court filings, has rejected the defendants' arguments by saying that there are limits to political speech and the law was put in place to preserve election integrity.

Funderburk will likely issue a ruling on the motion sometime after both parties conclude their arguments in July.

The Mississippi statute the two are accused of violating makes it illegal for anyone to "put up or in any way offer any prize, cash award or other item of value to be raffled, drawn for, played for or contested for in order to encourage a person to vote or to refrain from voting in any election."

The charges against Davis stem from comments she made at a political rally before Tupelo municipal elections in 2021. The allegations against Penson come from a social media post he made prior to the same elections. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The criminal case against the two Democratic figures has taken on elevated prominence since an attempt to have the law in question declared unconstitutional in federal court has stalled.

Davis sued Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson in an attempt to get a judge to issue a declaratory judgement, which would render the statute unenforceable.

But Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel Jordan III in March ordered the civil proceedings paused until the criminal case against Davis concludes. Jordan wrote that case law and precedent shows civil actions are not appropriate legal vehicles for challenging the validity of pending criminal judgements.

Waide told the Daily Journal that he was not surprised by Jordan's ruling because it's common for judges to halt a civil action while a related criminal case is ongoing.

The charges lodged against Davis and Penson are only misdemeanors and carry no possibility of jail time. Instead, both could face maximum fines of $5,000 if convicted, and Davis would be removed from office if convicted.

