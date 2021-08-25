Hearing over missing evidence in Goforth strangulation case ends with briefs scheduled to go to judge

Aug. 25—LONDON — A suppression hearing concerning missing evidence in the case of a then-local state representative charged with strangulation was supposed to take place in Laurel County Circuit Court Thursday, however the man that conducted the now missing interview was not present to testify before the court.

Attorneys for the defendant, then-Rep. Robert Goforth, were under the impression former Laurel County Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray would be before the court to testify as to the missing tape recording. Goforth has since resigned Tuesday, after this hearing took place last week.

Instead of Gray being present, another detective, which Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele said worked with Gray, was present to testify instead. Steele went on to say Gray had previously provided defense council with a supplement detailing his account on what happened to the missing evidence.

The missing tape contained an interview conducted by Gray with Ashley Goforth, the wife of Robert Goforth and the victim in this case. The interview came after Robert Goforth was arrested by police on April 21, 2020, which occurred following a woman going to the London's 911 Dispatch Center and asking to speak with a deputy regarding a domestic assault. The deputies noted the woman had visible marks on her forehead, neck and arms.

The woman told police she was only able to escape the residence after promising Robert Goforth she would unlock her phone. The citation against Robert Goforth states the woman had bruises and a knot on her forehead. The woman told police Robert Goforth had stated he was going to kill her and that he grabbed an ethernet cable from a kitchen drawer and began strangling her to the point that she had difficulty breathing and believed she was going to pass out. Robert Goforth also threatened "to hog tie" her, according to the arrest citation.

On Thursday, Steele said that while the officer present in court never had possession of the recorded interview, he was present during the interview between Gray and Ashley Goforth. Circuit Judge Michael Caperton said he thought Gray needed to be present and testify before the court, to which defense council agreed. Steele said he had no objection.

Before Judge Caperton could give both sides a new court date for the suppression hearing in which Gray would attend, attorney David Hoskins approached the court on behalf of Ashley Goforth. Hoskins submitted a motion before the court asking that Ashley Goforth not be made to give testimony as to the the incident back in April 2020.

Hoskins said his client had spoken with police on multiple occasions and that the officer present in court could testify as to what she told Gray during the interview. He said Ashley Goforth and her family want to handle the situation privately and that she made the Commonwealth aware of this. However, Hoskins said the Commonwealth has chosen to disregard her desire, which he said was its right to do.

In late September of last year, Ashley Goforth released a statement saying both she and Robert Goforth "deeply regret" the incident.

"We were reconciled within days after it happened, and we have lived together at our home with our children since that time," Ashley Goforth said the statement emailed to media last year. "It was my strong desire that my husband not be charged with any offenses, and I formally communicated that to the Commonwealth's Attorney and grand jury in Laurel County."

"Robert is a loving husband and father who goes above and beyond for his family. We have both sought spiritual and family counseling as we continue to work on our personal issues as a married couple," Ashley Goforth continued in the statement. "It has been a difficult year, but we are thankful for the grace and compassion of a loving God. It has sustained us."

On Thursday, Hoskins also argued that a recent amendment to the Kentucky Constitution known as Marcy's Law protected Ashley Goforth's rights to dignity and privacy as a victim.

"I guess what I was more concerned about is, if we get in a disagreement about what the substance of what the testimony was, or what the substance of the statement was that was lost, that she might be in danger of being accused of perjury or making false statements, which would be a felony," explained Hoskins, adding he felt his client was now in an "adversarial position" with the Commonwealth.

"I do not want her to be in a position where there could be an argument that she's initially changing her statement," Hoskins added.

In the end, Judge Caperton issued a briefing schedule to Hoskins and Steele requiring each side to submit briefs on their argument. Hoskins is ordered to submit his brief within 45 days of Thursday, after which Steele will have 30 days to respond. Hoskins will then have 10 days to respond to Steele's response, and then Steele will have five more days to respond one last time in writing.

Defense council for Robert Goforth then asked the court if it could schedule the suppression hearing with former detective Gray until a ruling had been made on Hoskins' motion. Both sides are due back in court December 16 for an additional pretrial conference.