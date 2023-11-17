Hearing in overdose death case rescheduled for January

ADRIAN — One of two men charged with providing fentanyl that caused an Adrian woman's fatal overdose had his court case continued to January at a hearing Wednesday.

Dakota Brian Jenkins and Zachary David Rosenberg are each charged in the death of Anjelica Church, who was 22 when she died May 29, 2022. Jenkins, 22, is charged with a single count of delivery of a controlled substance causing death. Rosenberg, 23, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death, delivery of a controlled substance less than 50 grams and manslaughter and has a trial scheduled for Jan. 3 before Lenawee County Circuit Judge Anna Marie Anzalone. A final pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 20.

Jenkins' attorney, Salvatore Molaro Jr. of the Lenawee County Public Defender's Office, on Wednesday told Lenawee County Circuit Judge Michael R. Olsaver that he had conversed with Lenawee County Assistant Prosecutor Douglas Hartung about the case and it was in the best interest of all parties that Wednesday's pretrial hearing be adjourned past the first week of January.

"I'm not entirely comfortable with that. This case was bound over 322 days ago," Olsaver said. "Is there something more we need to discuss about an adjournment?"

Hartung told Olsaver there are reasons for the delay, but Molaro said he didn't want to put those reasons on the record. Olsaver agreed to adjourn the hearing until Jan. 10, but asked that Molaro and Hartung meet with him by phone or video call to update him on the status of the case.

Adrian police were called on May 28, 2022, to an apartment on South Main Street in Adrian to a report of an overdose and arrived to find Church receiving medical treatment, according to an affidavit of probable cause from Adrian police in Jenkins' and Rosenberg's district court files. Church was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where she died from fentanyl toxicity.

During the investigation into Church's death, Jenkins told a detective he contacted Rosenberg to buy heroin, the affidavit said. Jenkins and Church met with Rosenberg, who gave the drugs to Jenkins while Church paid Rosenberg. When Jenkins and Church returned to the apartment, they used the drugs and went to sleep. When Jenkins woke up, he found Church was unresponsive and called 911.

Church is survived by a 4-year-old son, her parents and 19 siblings, her obituary said. She was preceded in death by a brother.

The charge of delivery of a controlled substance causing death is punishable by up to life in prison. Manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $7,500 fine. The delivery of a controlled substance charge is punishable by up to 20 years and a fine of up to $25,000.

