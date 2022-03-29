Hearing postponed in 2020 homicide case

Mar. 29—A Monday status conference scheduled for a Knoxville woman accused of fatally shooting her fiance in 2020 will instead be held next month.

Michelle Leigh Handorf, 39, has been locked up since Jan. 28, 2020, after being charged with counts of first- and second-degree murder. Handorf was also charged with use of a firearm in a felony crime of violence after she allegedly shot and killed her fiance, Wesley Alan Gibson, in their Knoxville home, according to police.

Handorf was initially scheduled to appear in court before Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Theresa M. Adams on Monday morning. Defense attorney Joseph Murtha, of Lutherville-based law firm Rice, Murtha & Psoras, said during the hearing he had filed a motion for continuance Friday evening due to Handorf's recent medical procedures.

Murtha, along with Deputy State's Attorney Kirsten Brown, agreed to postpone the hearing to April 11.

Handorf's charging documents showed she claimed Gibson had been physically and emotionally abusive leading up to the incident, but that she had not previously resisted the abuse.

Handorf took Gibson's handgun on the night of the incident while he was in the shower, hiding the gun at first before Gibson demanded to know where it was, according to charging documents. After she went to retrieve the gun, Handorf allegedly told police, Gibson got "a crazy look in his eye," and Handorf fired a single shot into his chest as he stepped toward her.

Handorf is at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where she's being held without bond.

— Patrick Kernan

