Hearing postponed again for man accused of raping 3 women on Pittsburgh’s North Side

A man is accused of raping three women in the span of eight days on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Despite his hearings being postponed again, a judge says he’s a threat to the public and needs to stay in jail.

Dillon Jolly’s family was in court and defended his character off camera as he faces several rape, assault and sex crimes charges.

Court paperwork says Jolly is accused of raping three women in eight days from late July to early August, all in the east Allegheny neighborhood of the North Side. Women in that area tell Channel 11 it’s terrifying.

“It’s terrible that no women are safe,” one woman said. “All of this needs to stop. We should be able to feel safe. For everything we’d been through as women - it needs to stop.”

In one case, a victim says Jolly asked her to perform a sex act and wouldn’t take no for an answer. She tells police Jolly followed her and despite ducking into a garage under construction to hide, he found her.

That victim tells police Jolly grabbed her by her hair, choked her, pulled down her pants and raped her.

Court documents say police were able to link Jolly to other sexual assaults in the area based on his jacket, cowboy boots and distinct motorcycle seen on city cameras.

Jolly was supposed to be in front of a judge Thursday after a previous postponement in the case. But his preliminary hearing was again pushed back a week.

In court, a lawyer says a team of detectives are making sure the three victims are safe and feel comfortable in the community.

“Give him life. That’s how I see it. People like that need to be given life in prison,” one woman said.

Dillon Jolly will be back in court in front of a judge next Thursday. Key evidence in the case is expected to be presented.

