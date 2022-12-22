Hearing postponed for Butler County man charged with killing neighbor

Dec. 22—A hearing for a Morgan Twp. man charged with aggravated murder for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor on Nov. 5 in Okeana has been postponed until next month.

Austin Gene Combs, 26, was scheduled to have his pre-trial hearing Monday in Judge Michael Oster Jr.'s courtroom, but the hearing was postponed until 1 p.m. Jan. 23, according to court documents.

Combs was booked into the Butler County Jail on Nov. 5 and charged with murder. Then a Butler County grand jury returned an indictment against Combs for aggravated murder with a gun specification.

Anthony Lee King, 43, died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office. Combs is being held in the Butler County Jail without bond.

Last month, Combs was in court with attorneys Wayne Staton and Chris Pagan. He waived his speedy trial rights and Pagan said he would be filing a written motion addressing bond.

Combs has admitted to shooting and killing King in the yard of his Chapel Road residence, according to court documents. According to Butler County Sheriff's office investigators, Combs admitted to shooting King "several times with a revolver."

Video was also obtained, confirming statements by Combs and witnesses, according to court documents. Combs was taken into custody after deputies were called for a shooting at 11:46 a.m. Nov. 5 and found King dead outside, according to the sheriff's office.

Family members called 911 after hearing shots and finding King in the backyard unresponsive and bleeding. A family member told the dispatcher a neighbor had confronted King before about perceived political affiliation.

"My neighbor just shot my dad," a male tells dispatchers.