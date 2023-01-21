Hearing postponed for Cal City brothers' adoptive parents until next week

Jan. 20—A hearing to determine if attorneys are ready for the murder trial of the adoptive parents of two California City brothers' who prosecutors say were killed was postponed Friday until next week.

Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, have pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, a single involuntary manslaughter charge, two felonies of willful cruelty to children, felony conspiracy and a misdemeanor of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West.

The boys were reported missing by the Wests in December 2020 but the Kern County District Attorney's Office didn't secure an indictment against the Wests until February 2022. Prosecutors said the boys died three months prior to their adoptive parents reporting them as missing, though the brothers' bodies have never been found.

Attorneys simply said in court they would return Wednesday afternoon for a readiness hearing. A trial date is still scheduled for Jan. 30.