Hearing postponed in child rape case

David Singleton, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 19—A former city man now in prison for sexually assaulting a child in Lancaster County faces charges he raped a girl in Scranton about seven years ago.

A preliminary hearing for Adrian Perfecto Rivera, 28, was postponed Monday in Central Court. It was rescheduled for May 19 at noon.

City detectives charged Rivera on March 22 after police say the victim disclosed during an interview that he assaulted her on multiple occasions around 2013 or 2014. He is charged with child rape, statutory sexual assault and other offenses.

The Times-Tribune does identify victims of sexual assault.

Rivera, who pleaded guilty in 2020 in the Lancaster County case, is currently an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette.

— DAVID SINGLETON

