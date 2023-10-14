Hearing postponed for CV teacher

Oct. 14—GRANGEVILLE — A preliminary hearing for a 24-year-old Clearwater Valley High School teacher who is accused of sexual exploitation of a minor has been postponed until Oct. 31 because of a scheduling conflict for his attorney.

Kammeron J. Mangun remains in custody at the Idaho County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He had been charged with felony attempted sexual exploitation of a child and misdemeanor disseminating harmful material to minors.

Mangun had been set for a hearing Tuesday but because of a scheduling conflict for his attorney, Samuel P. Harrich of the Lewiston law firm of Clark and Feeney, the hearing was moved to Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.

Mangun was taken into custody Oct. 2 following a report of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a former student. An investigation by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office led to Mangun's arrest.

According to the criminal complaint that was unsealed Friday Mangun is accused of attempting to induce a 16-year-old child to send him "erotic nude or erotic semi-nude photos" of the child, which is a felony.

Mangun is also accused of making available to the child a picture of his penis and a video that depicts Mangun receiving fellatio by another person, which is a misdemeanor.

Mangun has been employed by the Mountain View School District since 2021 as a physical education teacher and a tennis and track coach at Clearwater Valley High School.

The school district, under the advice of its attorney, Anderson, Julian and Hull, LLP of Boise, has denied a public records request from the Lewiston Tribune asking for Mangun's current employment status. Superintendent Kim Spacek said earlier that the school district was aware of the situation and has taken appropriate measures to assure students' safety.

Idaho Code 74-106 does allow for the disclosure of a "public official's service or employment history, classification, pay grade and step, longevity, gross salary and salary history ...." The school district provided Mangun's contracts with the district, but not his current employment status.

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.