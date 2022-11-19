Hearing postponed to determine retrial of Wendy Howard

Nov. 18—A hearing to determine whether Wendy Howard should be retried after jurors deadlocked on a voluntary manslaughter charge was postponed Friday until next month.

The Tehachapi woman was charged with first-degree murder for killing Kelly Pitts in 2019 after she said she shot him in self-defense. Jurors acquitted her of first- and second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and voluntary manslaughter of imperfect self-defense but deadlocked on voluntary manslaughter while committed in the heat of passion.

Friday's hearing was to determine if the Kern County District Attorney's Office would retry Howard on voluntary manslaughter, offer a plea deal or drop the charge. Attorneys discussed the case in closed chambers for about an hour before calling the public into the courtroom.

Judge Charles Brehmer then continued the hearing until Dec. 2.

