Hearing postponed for man accused of carjacking, assaulting police officers

A week after a man allegedly went on a crime spree, injuring a police officer and carjacking another, his preliminary hearing was postponed.

Derek Lamont Moore was scheduled to appear before a judge in Duquesne Tuesday morning, but his attorney told us that would not be the case, citing his client’s mental health.

“He is not capable of having a preliminary hearing at this particular time,” said Milton Raiford, defense attorney.

Last Tuesday, police say Moore tried to steal a North Braddock police cruiser, pushing the officer out of the car and attempting to run her over.

Court documents said during the incident, two officers fired several rounds at the cruiser, trying to get Moore to slow down. When another officer from North Braddock answered the call for back-up, investigators said Moore, who was still inside the police cruiser, attacked that officer with a police radio, shattering his glasses, and then tried to steal his gun, according to the complaint.

The officer went to the hospital, and Moore went to jail, facing several charges.

Raiford said his client has a history of mental illness.

“I’ve known him since he was a child. I believe he was off his medication, I think that contributed to what we see, which is the manifestation of his symptoms in a criminal manner,” Raiford said.

Raiford said Moore will undergo a mental health evaluation and appear before a magistrate sometime in the next 60 days.

