Hearing postponed for man accused of embezzling from Kern County Fair

Dec. 12—A man who faces embezzlement charges in connection with the Kern County Fair had his pre-preliminary hearing postponed Monday to next year.

William Hebert, a maintenance supervisor, is accused of gathering scrap metal and copper wire from the fair and making thousands of dollars after giving it to recycling facilities. A Kern County District Attorney investigator wrote in a summary report Hebert recycled 47,290 pounds from 2017 to 2019.

A pre-preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6.

The three felony charges Herbert faces allege he embezzled more than $950, so the minimum amount the DA believes he stole is at least $2,850.