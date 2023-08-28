Hearing postponed for Pottsville man charged with sparking hours-long police incident

Aug. 28—POTTSVILLE — A city man charged in relation to an hours-long police incident at his home earlier this month had his preliminary hearing delayed Monday because his attorney was unavailable.

John Joseph Liptok Sr., 57, of 1803 W. Norwegian St., had been scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley on one felony count each of weapons of mass destruction and bomb threats, and two felony counts of terroristic threats.

Liptok's attorney, Charles E. Dutko Jr., of Kutztown, could not attend the hearing, which led to it being rescheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 2.

Liptok was charged following an Aug. 8 incident that began after police tried to serve a warrant for his failure to appear for sentencing in county court the day prior on weapons and drug-related crimes, which led Judge Christina E. Hale to issue a bench warrant.

Police went to his home to serve the warrant, after which Liptok made a number of threats. That led to a large police presence being summoned to the area, including the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a sharpshooter on a nearby roof and an armored vehicle.

Police were at the property until the early morning hours and eventually searched the house, but Pottsville police said the next day Liptok had "managed to exit the property during the early stages of the incident."

He was apprehended the next morning about a mile away after a suspicious male was reported walking on Hillside Road. He was arraigned before Reiley and jailed in Schuylkill County Prison without bail.

On Friday, Liptok was sentenced to more than two years in state prison for the original crimes, for which he was convicted June 12.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew T. Bench, who prosecuted the case, said the defendant has mental health problems that form the basis and "etiology" of his conduct earlier this month.

Liptok, who was brought to the courtroom in a wheelchair, said he had been dealing with a number of mental illnesses, including PTSD and depression. He requested a lighter sentence — in county, rather than state, prison — so he can "get things straightened out," and due to the proximity to his family.

In delivering her sentencing, Hale said that a state correctional facility would allow the defendant to seek appropriate mental health treatment. She said her sentence of up to 56 months in state prison was appropriate given Liptok's actions in failing to appear for the original sentencing.

Acting as his own attorney, Liptok had filed a lawsuit July 28 in U.S Middle District Court against the City of Pottsville seeking $1 billion in damages. He claimed officials had violated his rights, including illegally searching his belongings and "putting me in harm's way."

Those named in the suit include the mayor and city council members, the Schuylkill County commissioners, county judges, the district attorney, public defenders and the Pottsville Police Department.

On Aug. 14, U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick instructed Liptok to deliver a $402 filing fee or file a proper motion to allow the case to proceed. If Liptok does not take action within 30 days of the order, the suit will be dismissed.

Contact the writer: hlee@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6085