Hearing postponed for teenager charged in shootout at Beechview restaurant

Two weeks after a shootout at Las Palmas restaurant and store in Beechview, the staff was prepared to testify against Marcus Glass, 17, at his preliminary hearing.

The hearing was ultimately postponed, but Channel 11 spoke to one of the Las Palmas employees.

“We just want to know what’s going to turn out, and hopefully it turns out the way it’s supposed to be,” Las Palmas employee Aaron Berumen said.

Glass is charged as an adult after police say he fired at Las Palmas employees last month, after allegedly stealing the tip jar from their taco stand.

“He tried stealing some money from us, and whenever he stole it, we chased him. He shot his firearm, and we shot back,” he added.

Berumen tells Channel 11 he was one of the workers who fired in self-defense.

“I shot at him, 3 rounds,” he said.

According to police, Glass had a gun that was stolen out of Swissvale.

None of the Las Palmas employees have been charged.

The teen is being held in jail without bond, and the next hearing is scheduled for later this month.

