Hearing postponed until next year for man charged in CDCR counselor's murder

Dec. 14—A court hearing for the man charged in the murder of a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor was postponed Wednesday until next year.

A readiness hearing for Robert Roberts, 29, was scheduled for Jan. 11 to determine if attorneys are reading for trial. He's charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery and possessing a firearm by a felon in the death of Benny Alcala Jr., 43.

Alcala was shot in August near the electric charging stations at Target on Stockdale Highway. Roberts said in Bakersfield Police Department offense reports he thought Alcala had money because he was charging an electric vehicle.

Roberts was placed at the scene through The Shops at River Walk surveillance cameras and cell phone records, the offense reports said.