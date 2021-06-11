Hearing postponed for West End man charged with killing wife

Jun. 11—The preliminary hearing for a West End man accused of gunning down his wife in April was postponed on Thursday.

District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, ordered a continuance for Chad Busch, 33, to give his new attorney time to enter his appearance on the record.

Busch, of the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue, is now being represented by Michael V. Worgul, of Pittsburgh. He had been represented by Cambria County public defenders John Lovette III and Joseph Sutton. A new court date has not been scheduled.

Johnstown police detectives accuse Busch of shooting his wife, Tiffany Busch, in the head following an argument inside their apartment on April 26.

Detectives said that they found her in a bedroom and that Busch first described the gunshot as a self-inflicted accidental shooting. But detectives allege he later admitted to firing the handgun, with the bullet striking Tiffany Busch in the face at close range.

A forensic pathologist who conduced an autopsy on Tiffany Busch concluded it would have been "impossible" for the woman to have shot herself at that angle, according to a criminal complaint.

Busch faces felony homicide and aggravated assault charges. He is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.

The shooting is Johnstown's first homicide of 2021 and the county's second.