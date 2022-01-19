Hearing postponed for William 'Robert' Wiggins, suspect in Frostproof triple homicide

BARTOW — A judge on Wednesday granted a request for a continuance related to the defense of William "Robert" Wiggins for his alleged role in a July 2020 triple homicide in Frostproof.

Wiggins, 23, is charged with three counts of accessory after the fact in a capital felony and one count of tampering with evidence.

According to an affidavit William Wiggins gave law enforcement a false alibi for his older brother, Tony Lee "T.J." Wiggins, 28, who is charged with shooting deaths of Brandon Rollins, Damion Tillman and Keven Springfield as they prepared to go night fishing at a Frostproof lake. The affidavit went on to describe how Wiggins also helped his older brother move a victim's body to the bed of a pickup truck then washed the truck afterward.

"T.J." Wiggins' trial is set begin April 3, 2023.

At the Wednesday pretrial conference, defense lawyer Graylin C. Chastang said a February date has been set for witness's depositions in his client's case and that they are still setting up dates for more depositions before Wiggins' case goes to trial.

"And I believe that there has been some back and forth as far as deposition dates in May," Chastang said in court. "So, I am going to ask for a one cycle continuance, your honor."

Judge Melissa Gravitt granted the continuance and set Wiggins' pretrial conference for March 8 at 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Frostproof killings suspect William 'Robert' Wiggins' hearing delayed