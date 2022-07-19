Hearing pushed to September in protective order case against AJ Ferrari

Jul. 18—Former Oklahoma State wrestler A.J. Ferrari appeared in Payne County District Court on Monday for a hearing to determine the status of an emergency protective order filed against him by a Stillwater woman.

In the EPO, the woman accuses Ferrari of unwanted sexual contact. No official charges have been filed against Ferrari, though the Stillwater Police Department say they are investigating the accusations.

Ferrari, wearing a gray suit with a striped navy tie, attended with his mother and father. The woman seeking a protective order from Ferrari also attended, but nether spoke a word in the hearing.

In the span of a few minutes, another hearing was scheduled for Sep. 15. Until that day, all provisions of the emergency protective order filed on July 5 remain in full effect.

Derek Chance was the attorney on behalf of Ferrari who issued a statement denying the allegations when news broke last Wednesday. After the hearing concluded, Chance told The Stillwater News Press he could only speak about procedural matters.

"Today was set for a hearing," Chance said. "That hearing got postponed for us to do discovery and what that means is we want to find out what all (the plaintiff) has to say and what she's suggesting happened. And we have a process to do that, and the court allowed us to do that."

Chance said he doesn't know if the postponement will help or hurt the case he is building. He made it clear his side is looking forward to having the hearing.

Chance said the ongoing criminal investigation should take place before the future hearing.

The plaintiff in the case did not have a lawyer present who could be reached for a statement.