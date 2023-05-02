Hearing related to Goncalves family's challenge of gag order set for May 25

May 1—A hearing involving the family of one of the University of Idaho students killed in a November quadruple homicide has been scheduled for May 25.

The Goncalves family has filed a motion in Latah County 2nd District Court to appeal, amend, or clarify the nondissemination order in the case of murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

Following Kohberger's arrest, Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall signed a nondissemination order, or gag order, prohibiting law enforcement and attorneys involved in the case from speaking publicly about it. The intent of this action is to protect Kohberger's right to a fair trial in what is a highly publicized case.

A coalition of media organizations petitioned the Idaho Supreme Court to seek a writ of mandamus or a writ of prohibition to vacate Marshall's order, but its petition was denied last week by the Idaho Supreme Court.

The Goncalves family attorney, Shanon Gray, has filed a separate motion challenging the scope of the gag order, which prohibits him from speaking to the public about the case.