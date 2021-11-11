Hearing rescheduled for former fire chief accused of assault

Nov. 11—SUNBURY — The preliminary hearing for a former fire chief from Mount Carmel accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl has been rescheduled for December.

Kevin Mains Jr., 44, the former fire chief of Strong Fire Company, is scheduled to appear in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole at 9 a.m. Dec. 29. He was originally scheduled for the preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Mains is facing misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and open lewdness and a summary count of harassment. He is accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl in July.

In a separate case, Mains is accused of engaging in intercourse on four different occasions with a 14-year-old female from July through August 2018. He is charged with five felony counts of statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by volunteer or employee of nonprofit and corruption of minors and an indecent assault misdemeanor over to court.

He is scheduled on the felony case for a pre-trial conference at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 7 in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones.

Mains through a professional bondsman posted a combined $220,000 cash bail. He has been free since Sept. 15.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER