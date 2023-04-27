Hearing rescheduled for St. Francis football players charged in sexual assault

Apr. 27—CRESSON, Pa. — Preliminary hearings have been rescheduled for two former St. Francis University football players charged with sexually assaulting a woman during a 2022 party.

Hearing dates were rescheduled for May 26 for Marcel Mami, 20, of Frederick, Maryland, and Daunte White, 20, of Morris County. New Jersey.

Mami is accused of leading the intoxicated woman into a basement of a St. Mary Street residence.

Loretto police said she was restrained by the men and forced to engage in sex acts.

Police charged Mami with rape, conspiracy to commit rape and unlawful restraint. White was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, conspiracy to commit rape and unlawful restraint.

Both were listed as Red Flash linebackers during the 2022 season. The 2023 roster does not list Mami or White on the program.

The pair have pleaded not guilty to the charges and hired private counsel to defend them in court, online court documents show.

White is being represented by Greensburg attorney Tyler Shultz, online court records show.

Mami is being represented by Paul Lang, a Bucks County defense attorney.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said earlier this year that St. Francis University was cooperating with the investigation, which police said was launched after the case was referred to investigators in the summer of 2022.

Online court records show two bail bondsmen posted the $7,500 fees — 10% of the total bail — to have Mami and White released from prison in January.