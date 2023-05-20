Hearing reveals details in murder

May 19—HUNTINGTON — A murder case evolving from the discovery of human remains in Carter County earlier this month was bound to a grand jury on Friday.

Brock Meade, 23, of Huntington was arrested by the Huntington Police Department May 12 on charges of murder and concealment of a body three days after the discovery.

Meade's arrest came the same day investigators were able to positively identify Chrystina Judd, 28, also of Huntington, who disappeared from Jefferson Avenue in September 2021.

During a preliminary hearing, Steve Fitz, the lead detective on the case, testified Meade revealed to several individuals he had shot and killed a woman inside of his car and then disposed of her body off the AA highway in Kentucky.

Initially, Meade's brother, Tucker, was also charged with concealment of a body but due to his cooperation and statements, his charge was dismissed, according to testimony.

Detective Fitz testified Tucker stated he was at work when he received a phone call from his younger brother saying, "I just killed someone. I need your help."

Upon entry of Brock's apartment on 14th Street, Tucker told investigators he saw the body of a woman wrapped in blankets. He then told detectives he helped his brother place Judd in a sleeping bag, clean the apartment and dispose of Judd's body off the AA Highway, about 11 miles from Grayson.

Tucker told investigators that while transporting Judd's body, Brock's vehicle contained blood and brain matter inside.

Fitz also testified a separate witness discussed Brock's silver Jeep Liberty which reeked of a "foul, coppery smell," consistent with the presence of blood.

On the night of Judd's suspected murder, a witness claimed Brock went unaccounted for several hours, but when he reappeared, he and his vehicle were filthy.

Brock's vehicle is also consistent to the one Judd allegedly got into on the day of her disappearance, according to court testimony.

That same witness also said she provided Brock with car seat covers and floor mats because he had ripped the carpet up in the vehicle that has since been sold and investigators have yet to locate.

Prosecutors allege that based on witness statements and physical evidence gathered at Brock's former apartment, Brock picked up Judd before shooting her in the head inside of his Jeep.

Her skeletal remains were discovered inside a sleeping bag — consistent with Tucker's version of events.

A search warrant was executed at Brock's previous apartment on 14th Street Tuesday, where Fitz said investigators discovered the presence of human blood beneath floor tiles and floor boards.

Brock's attorney, Michael Eachus, argued other witnesses had told investigators Brock said he shot Judd in self-defense, after she tried robbing him at knifepoint.

On cross-examination, Fitz said "His (Brock's) story of being robbed is just that, a story."

Fitz further testified investigators never located a knife or any other signs of an attempted robbery.

Cabell County Magistrate Chris Sperry determined enough probable cause existed to send the case on to a grand jury who will decide whether or not to indict Brock on charges of murder and concealment of a body.

Eachus attempted to get the concealment charge thrown out, alleging the court had no jurisdiction for the charge because it happened a state over — but it was decided because the concealment process began in Cabell County, the charge would remain.

Fitz says the case is still under investigation and Kentucky State Police have previously stated Brock may face charges in Kentucky as well.

Brock Meade is held in custody without bond.