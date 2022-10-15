Hearing reveals evidence against suspect in 2015 Loveland killing, shooting

Prosecutors have laid out evidence investigators say ties a Loveland man to two shootings in June 2015, with hours of testimony still to come.

The first half of an evidence hearing for the man suspected of fatally shooting 65-year-old William Connole and shooting at a motorcyclist in Loveland on June 3, 2015, was held Oct. 10 and 11. More testimony is expected Oct. 24, 25 and 31.

These shootings happened during a spate of similar incidents that shocked Northern Colorado in 2015 — including the unsolved killing of John Jacoby in Windsor and a shooting that injured Cori Romero while she drove on Interstate 25 about a month before Connole was killed.

The Northern Colorado Shooting Task Force was formed to investigate Jacoby's and Romero’s shootings. When Connole was shot, the Loveland Police Department joined the task force to investigate these shootings and any potential links, said Chris Kamoske, the now-retired lead detective in Connole’s killing.

Kamoske and other investigators testified in the first part of this hearing about the evidence they believe connects the shootings of Connole and the motorcyclist to 38-year-old Christopher Parker. In 2018, Parker was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connected to these shootings. The other shootings investigated by the task force, including Jacoby's, remain unsolved.

The hearing is the first glimpse into the task force's investigation of these shootings. Prior to it, investigators had not released any information on why they suspect Parker, and his arrest documents remain sealed from the public.

Here’s a look at investigators' testimony so far:

Investigators have video near both scenes, but none of the shootings

Investigators used surveillance videos from stores near both shooting scenes to tie the two together, Kamoske said.

Video from First Street Liquors on the southeast corner of First Street and St. Louis Avenue — the intersection where Connole was shot — about the time of the shooting shows Connole walking west along First Street and crossing St. Louis Avenue, Kamoske said. Less than a minute later, a truck is seen driving the same direction Connole was walking. Then several seconds later, a truck is seen heading east on First Street on the wrong side of the road, then turning left to go north on St. Louis Avenue — directly past the northwest corner of the intersection where Connole was shot.

Investigators believe the truck heading west and the truck coming east in the video are the same truck, Kamoske said.

Investigators believe the same truck is seen in surveillance video closely following a motorcycle in a roundabout on Denver Avenue and 13th Street, Kamoske said. That motorcyclist later told investigators the truck followed him several miles through town, eventually shooting at him near Allendale Park at the corner of Denver Avenue and 18th Street the same night Connole was shot.

Investigators showed the surveillance videos to a longtime General Motors employee to help identify the truck, and Kamoske said the man told investigators he was 60% sure the truck leaving heading west in the First Street video and the truck coming back from the east was the same truck.

Witness statements, shotgun pellets tie the shootings together

Investigators said the truck in both surveillance videos matches the description of a truck witnesses say they saw near the intersection of First Street and St. Louis Avenue after Connole was shot, Kamoske said.

A man who lived about a block away from where Connole was shot told investigators he heard what sounded like a gunshot, and when he walked outside he saw an older, loud Chevrolet single-cab, long-bed pickup truck drive past his house, Kamoske said. The man described the truck as loud and orange with possible primer or rust spots behind the driver’s side door.

Other neighbors told investigators something similar: They heard a loud noise and went outside to see an older, loud red or orange pickup truck, Kamoske said.

The neighbor who saw the truck pass his house helped Kamoske create a drawing of the suspect’s truck, which was released to the public.

After the task force released the drawing of the truck suspected in the shootings, Kamoske said they received more than 1,000 tips of trucks that matched that description, and investigators looked into vehicle registrations that fit the description. Kamoske said they received information about Parker’s truck but initially excluded it from being a potential suspect vehicle because the paint color didn’t match.

Parker’s truck was poorly painted white when investigators searched his property in April 2017, Kamoske said, after Parker became a suspect. Red paint was visible under white paint that was incomplete or chipping away, Kamoske said.

The motorcyclist who was shot at also described the vehicle that followed him through town as an older orange or red truck with a large bed, Kamoske said.

Six shotgun pellets found at Allendale Park were consistent with shotgun pellets found at Connole’s shooting, Kamoske said.

Bank employees reported Parker’s truck to police around the same time he allegedly made threats to the bank

In April 2017, the task force received information about a potential suspect from employees at a Guaranty Bank branch in Loveland, Kamoske said.

The employees said they knew of Parker because he banked with them and drove an older Chevrolet pickup truck. The truck was orange until around the time law enforcement shared the drawing of the shooting suspect’s truck — they said both before and shortly after the image was released. He painted it white, the bank employees said, but the paint work looked poorly done or incomplete.

With that information, investigators went to Parker’s property — where he lived with his parents but in a separate unit — and located the truck. Kamoske said they obtained a search warrant to search the property and found ammunition in Parker’s parents' residence on the property and white paint in the garage that Parker appeared to have used to paint his truck.

Task force investigators interviewed bank employees April 17, 2017, Kamoske said. Those interviews occurred five days after the same bank employees were informed by Loveland police that Parker had an "arsenal of weapons" and had made multiple, credible threats against the bank, according to a complaint filed against Parker by the bank on May 5, 2017.

The bank was granted a permanent civil protection order — a type of restraining order — against Parker on June 22, 2017, after a magistrate found sufficient cause to believe that Parker “constitutes a credible threat to the life and health" of the people at the bank.

Defense alludes to alternate suspects

Judges are required to look at the evidence presented in favor of the prosecution during evidence hearings, so the defense has had little opportunity to present their side.

Parker’s defense attorneys have alluded to believing that there was insufficient investigation into alternate suspects, including two individuals who were driving in the area Connole was shot. One of those individuals was tested for gunshot residue, and the initial test came back presumptive positive, Loveland police criminalist Stephanie Yoder said during her testimony.

The defense also pointed out that a man who lived behind the liquor store at the intersection where Connole was shot owned a shotgun — the weapon investigators believe was used to kill Connole — and was not thoroughly investigated.

The defense tried to introduce testimony on other alternate suspects or theories — including a separate shooting in Loveland about two weeks later involving an orange truck that Parker is not accused in because he was at work at the time — but the judge didn’t allow it because it was outside the scope of the evidence hearing. It could be discussed at a potential trial.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

How to submit tips to the Northern Colorado Shooting Task Force

The Northern Colorado Shooting Task Force is still monitoring similar shootings across the country to watch for similarities, sheriff's office spokesperson David Moore said. Investigators are also available to follow up on leads or tips submitted by the public.

Tips can be submitted by calling 970-498-5595 or emailing taskforce@larimer.org.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Northern Colorado Shooting Task Force offers evidence against suspect