Hearing scheduled for accused killer Andre Stone

Oct. 4—SUNBURY — Accused killer Andre Stone is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Friday in Northumberland County Court.

Stone, 40, of Shamokin, was originally scheduled for the hearing on Monday but it was moved to 10:30 a.m. Friday in front of President Judge Charles Saylor. Jury selection is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Oct. 17 in front of Saylor.

Stone remains a county inmate without bail after Shamokin police said he walked into the police station and admitted to strangling his girlfriend, Dawn Latsha, to death on April 14, 2020. Police found Latsha at the South Market Street home minutes later.

Shamokin officer Ray Siko said Stone showed him a cellphone picture of the woman on the floor and said, "I killed my girlfriend. I couldn't take it anymore and I strangled her," according to court documents.

Stone is charged with criminal homicide and felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation.

