Hearing scheduled for man accused in 2019 murder

Jan. 28—Attorneys for a man accused in the 2019 murder of a Haileyville man are asking for his statements made during three separate interrogations to be suppressed after claiming he was not properly Mirandized.

Jimmy Nace, 48, of Haileyville, was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma on a federal charge of murder in Indian country for the July 2019 death of 49-year-old Haileyville resident Bob Dalpoas.

Nace was charged in federal court due to Dalpoas' status as a Native American and the crime being committed within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the body of Dalpoas was found July 4, 2019 "partially burned and badly beaten" inside the Bache Red Oak Cemetery east of McAlester.

Attorneys for Nace filed a motion to suppress statements made by Nace to law enforcement during three separate interrogations.

"During their investigation, law enforcement interrogated Jimmy Nace on or about July 4, 2019," the motion states. "Law enforcement did not inform Mr. Nace of his rights under Miranda. On or about the same day, law enforcement may have interrogated Mr. Nace a second time. Following their interrogations of Mr. Nace, law enforcement interrogated Mr. Nace a second time on July 10, 2019."

The motion states that when law enforcement arrived at Nace's home on July 4, he was detained and Nace "did not feel as though he was free to leave."

"Mr. Nace was in his house, surrounded by law enforcement officers wearing firearms," the motion states. "He had no place else to go."

A hearing on the matter is set for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2 in U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder's courtroom at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.

Matthew Vermillion, 42, who was co-indicted with Nace, pleaded guilty earlier this month to the charge of accessory after the fact in Indian Country and faces up to 15-year imprisonment.

According to Vermillion, he helped Nace unload Dalpoas' body at the cemetery and was walking back to the truck when he heard a loud "thump" and said that Nace told him he was "making sure he is dead."

Story continues

While inside the truck, Vermillion said he then saw "an orange glow" and when asked what was happening, Nace said he "was getting rid of evidence."

A third individual, Tyler Morgan, 22, is serving a 126-month confinement in a military prison after a military jury found Morgan guilty of attempted murder, accessory after the fact to aggravated assault, conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice, and false official statement in his role of Dalpoas' death.

Nace's trial is currently scheduled for the March trial docket at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com