Hearing scheduled Monday for Colerain student accused of attacking teacher

The Colerain High School student accused of attacking his teacher and another student is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The 15-year-old is charged with both felony- and misdemeanor-level assault and is slated to appear before Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Stacey DeGraffenreid at 9 a.m.

Prosecutors are seeking to try the teen as an adult, but the teen's lawyer, Clyde Bennett, said his client had unknowingly consumed drugs in a vape leading to his violent behavior.

"This was an isolated incident," Bennett said. "My client is saddened by what transpired."

The Enquirer will update this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Colerain student accused of attacking teacher to appear in court