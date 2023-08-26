Hearing scheduled next week for all 19 co-defendants in Ga. election interference case

All 19 defendants named in an indictment alleging that they interfered in Georgia’s 2020 election interference have surrendered at the Fulton County Jail.

Of the 19, only one remains in jail. Harrison Floyd did not have a pre-negotiated bond before turning himself in on Thursday. In a Friday bond hearing, a judge denied Floyd’s bond and he remains in the jail.

Channel 2 Action News has obtained court documents scheduling a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court for all 19 defendants, including former President Donald Trump, on Thursday, Aug. 31.

It is unclear what type of hearing is on the court docket.

There is no word on if any of the defendants will be required to appear in person for the hearing.

Those indicted include former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham and more.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began her investigation after an infamous phone call in which Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find him” nearly 12,000 votes to flip the results in the state.

