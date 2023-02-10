Hearing scheduled on possible release of accused Purdue murder’s records

Ji "Jimmy" Sha, murder suspect and former international student at Purdue University, is escorted out of his Thursday hearing to determine if Sha's competency needs to be evaluated, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Lafayette, Ind.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin heard from both prosecutors and attorneys for murder suspect Ji “Jimmy” Sha on Friday to determine if the court needed to schedule a hearing on whether certain records of the accused should be released from Purdue University.

The attorneys for Sha wanted his Purdue Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) medical record, but Purdue University had denied that request. Persin agreed to hold a hearing on March 8 to determine if Purdue needs to release Sha’s CAPS records to his defense.

The prosecutors argued that since Sha had not provided any consent for his defense team to obtain his records, it was clear that he did not want to release them.

Sha, a former Purdue student, is accused of stabbing roommate Varun Manish Chheda, 20, several times in the head and neck with a folding knife, which police found on the floor near the chair in which Chheda sat.

According to Indiana law, medical providers are prohibited from providing access to a patient’s medical records without consent from the patient.

When Purdue University received the subpoena from the Tippecanoe Courthouse in January, the university was advised not to release Sha’s records, since Purdue had not received any consent to release these records from either Sha or his defense counsel.

Purdue University ended up filing a motion to quash the subpoena request and end its involvement with this case.

Although the motion did highlight one exception that Sha’s defense team could do to get a hold of his CAPS records without either his verbal or written consent.

The defense needs to file a petition with the court to determine if there is substantial enough reason to release those records.

This is what led to Friday’s status hearing. Sha’s attorneys argued that since Sha has not assisted his attorney in the defense, these records were needed to help determine if he’s competent enough to stand trial.

To be competent, a defendant must be able to understand the proceedings and be able to assist his attorney in the defense. If he is ruled incompetent, Sha will receive treatment until he is healthy enough to stand trial.

Story continues

A court date to determine if Sha is competent enough to stand trial has not been set yet.

At Sha’s last hearing, Persin appointed mental health experts to evaluate Sha and report back whether he is competent to stand trial.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Hearing scheduled on possible release of accused Purdue murder’s records