Hearing scheduled to set damages against former Oxford officer

Apr. 26—OXFORD — A hearing will be held in federal court next month to determine how much a former Oxford police officer should pay the family of the mistress he shot and killed in 2019.

In December, Senior U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson granted a default judgment against Matthew Kinne in the civil wrongful death lawsuit. Kinne, who was married at the time, admitted to killing his girlfriend during the criminal case and was sentenced to life in prison in July 2021.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed in August 2021 by the family of Dominique Clayton, claims that Kinne was acting under the color of law when he conducted a welfare check on Clayton, 32, and shot her in the head while she slept in her own bed in May 2019. It alleges he was in uniform and driving a marked Oxford Police Department vehicle, making witnesses believe he was there on official business.

Kinne has been in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections since last summer and has failed to or refused to respond to any of the court documents sent to him in connection with the civil case.

The court has scheduled a May 26 hearing to determine Kinne's liability to the Clayton family and the amount of damages. The Clayton family will be permitted to present evidence regarding damages they allege to have suffered, the judge said in the default judgment.

While the Clayton family won this battle, it might be a hollow victory. It will be difficult to get anything monetarily from Kinne, who is in prison and has no source of income.

The damages hearing will most likely be held without the Clayton's lead attorney, Carlos Moore of Grenada. Moore tried to get the hearing delayed because he is scheduled to be in Italy that week for a National Bar Association International Affiliates meeting. Moore is the president of the NBA.

But Judge Davidson denied that motion, Monday afternoon, noting that the Clayton family has three lawyers listed on the complaint. Davidson asserted that another lawyer from Moore's firm could sit in at the "routine and non-adversarial hearing being conducted simply to determine damages related to a default judgment."

The civil lawsuit also names the city of Oxford and Police Chief Jeff McCutchen as defendants. In September 2021, Oxford and McCutchen filed a motion to be dismissed as defendants from the lawsuit. Judge Davidson has yet to act on that motion.

