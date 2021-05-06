Hearing scheduled on status in Commerce double murder case

May 6—A hearing is set today to consider whether a Travis County man, indicted on a charge of capital murder in connection with a double homicide of a mother and daughter near Commerce almost five years ago, will remain in custody until his trial later this year.

The initial stages of jury selection in the trial of Tyrone Jamaal Williams were scheduled to begin in February in the 196th District Court, but was reset as the Hunt County Courthouse was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Wednesday, jury selection was scheduled in the case for November 1, although the courthouse has at least nine pending capital and murder cases, along with three manslaughter cases and multiple individuals awaiting trials on armed robberies indictments and for other major felonies.

Williams and his attorney are scheduled to appear in the 196th District Court this morning for a pretrial hearing concerning a writ of habeas corpus.

Williams, 35, of San Marcos, has pleaded not guilty to an indictment with two counts of capital murder in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales, 27, and her mother, Vicki Ann Gonzales, 51 at a residence just outside of Commerce.

Williams is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $1.18 million bond.

A 911 call came in at around 1:20 p.m. June 17, 2016 from Vicki Gonzales, who was screaming for help and calling out Williams' name. The call came from a home in the 7300 block of State Highway 50.

The Commerce Police Department was the first agency on the scene and found the women had been slain. Williams' vehicle was found about three miles away from the home.

A search began for Williams with the assistance of the Commerce Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 search team.

At approximately 11 p.m. June 17, 2016 the Commerce Police Department received a call of a suspicious person in the 2700 block of State Highway 24/50, at the intersection of Live Oak Street. When contacted by officers, Williams allegedly gave officers his brother's name, but Williams' identification was found in his possession.

Williams was taken into custody without incident.

Williams worked as a long haul trucker for a Fort Worth company.