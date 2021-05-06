Hearing scheduled on status in Commerce double murder case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

May 6—A hearing is set today to consider whether a Travis County man, indicted on a charge of capital murder in connection with a double homicide of a mother and daughter near Commerce almost five years ago, will remain in custody until his trial later this year.

The initial stages of jury selection in the trial of Tyrone Jamaal Williams were scheduled to begin in February in the 196th District Court, but was reset as the Hunt County Courthouse was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Wednesday, jury selection was scheduled in the case for November 1, although the courthouse has at least nine pending capital and murder cases, along with three manslaughter cases and multiple individuals awaiting trials on armed robberies indictments and for other major felonies.

Williams and his attorney are scheduled to appear in the 196th District Court this morning for a pretrial hearing concerning a writ of habeas corpus.

Williams, 35, of San Marcos, has pleaded not guilty to an indictment with two counts of capital murder in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales, 27, and her mother, Vicki Ann Gonzales, 51 at a residence just outside of Commerce.

Williams is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $1.18 million bond.

A 911 call came in at around 1:20 p.m. June 17, 2016 from Vicki Gonzales, who was screaming for help and calling out Williams' name. The call came from a home in the 7300 block of State Highway 50.

The Commerce Police Department was the first agency on the scene and found the women had been slain. Williams' vehicle was found about three miles away from the home.

A search began for Williams with the assistance of the Commerce Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 search team.

At approximately 11 p.m. June 17, 2016 the Commerce Police Department received a call of a suspicious person in the 2700 block of State Highway 24/50, at the intersection of Live Oak Street. When contacted by officers, Williams allegedly gave officers his brother's name, but Williams' identification was found in his possession.

Williams was taken into custody without incident.

Williams worked as a long haul trucker for a Fort Worth company.

Recommended Stories

  • Italy reports 258 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 11,807 new cases

    Italy reported 258 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 267 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,807 from 10,585. Italy has registered 122,263 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,308 from a previous 2,368.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases reported worldwide last week, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, as the country's coronavirus deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours. The WHO said in its weekly epidemiological report that India accounted for 46% of global cases and 25% of global deaths reported in the past week. Daily infections in the country rose by 382,315 on Wednesday, health ministry data showed, the 14th straight day of more than 300,000 cases.

  • ACADIA (ACAD) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Shy of Estimates

    ACADIA's (ACAD) loss narrows in the first quarter of 2021 while its revenues miss the mark. Robust Nuplazid performance drives the top line year over year.

  • Armed U.S. Army trainee hijacks school bus full of children, S.C. sheriff says

    Eighteen students from Forest Lake Elementary School and their driver were not harmed.

  • Childish Gambino sued by rapper over This Is America copying claim

    The Grammy Award-winning song was copied from an unknown US rapper, he claims in court documents.

  • Donald Trump's latest attempt to return to Twitter ends a day later with a suspension

    The account was an extension of his new website, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," in which he writes Twitter-like posts his followers can share.

  • Jim Jordan: ‘The Votes Are There’ to Oust Cheney from House GOP Leadership

    Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) said Wednesday that “the votes are there” to oust Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) from her position as House GOP Conference Chair. “You can’t have a Republican conference chair reciting Democrat talking points,” Jordan told Fox News. “You can’t have a Republican conference chair taking a position that 90 percent of the party disagrees with, and you can’t have a Republican party chair consistently speaking out against the individual who 74 million Americans voted for.” Jordan added, “you can’t be the conference chair when you consistently speak out against the leader of our party and you consistently speak out against the positions that the vast, vast, vast majority of our party and our country, I think, holds.” Cheney has drawn ire from some in the House GOP over her continued public criticisms of former President Trump. Cheney has pushed back on Trump’s claim that Democrats “stole” the 2020 election and his apparent refusal to prevent supporters from rioting in the Capitol in January of this year. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.) publicly backed Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) to replace Cheney as conference chair on Wednesday. “House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that,” Scalise spokeswoman Lauren Fine said in a statement. Stefanik is the only representative who is actively running for the position, Punchbowl News reported on Thursday.

  • Dominion urges court not to dismiss its $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani over election conspiracy theories

    Rudy Giuliani is one of the people Dominion sued over false conspiracy theories that the company manipulated 2020 election results.

  • Rudy Giuliani has reportedly shed his entourage and hired a part-time driver to cut costs as his legal fees mount

    The former New York City mayor reportedly pays as much as $42,000 per month in alimony, which may have factored into the layoffs, Politico reported.

  • Gunmen kill former TV presenter then escape in Afghanistan

    Gunmen killed a former Afghan TV presenter on Thursday as he was travelling in the southern city of Kandahar, a provincial official said, adding to fears for press freedom in the war-wrecked country. Nimat Rawan was shot at noon, provincial spokesman Baheer Ahmadi said, by two assailants who were able to escape with his mobile phone. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but it comes a day after the Taliban issued a threat to Afghan journalists it considered too close to U.S.-backed security agencies.

  • Man charged with joining the Capitol riot after the FBI saw his wife's Facebook posts bragging about it

    The FBI were led to Gary Edwards by a tip saying his wife had posted to Facebook about how he had walked "right into the rotunda" of the Capitol.

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. Space Command tracks Chinese rocket for uncontrolled re-entry from orbit

    Remnants of a large Chinese rocket launched last week are expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend in an uncontrolled re-entry being tracked by U.S. Space Command, the U.S. military said on Wednesday. The Long March 5B rocket blasted off from China's Hainan island on April 29 carrying the Tianhe module, which contains what will become living quarters for three crew on a permanent Chinese space station. The rocket's exact point of descent into Earth's atmosphere as it falls back from space "cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry," which is projected to occur around May 8, Space Command said in a statement posted online.

  • Qatar orders arrest of finance minister in corruption probe

    Qatar's public prosecutor has ordered the arrest of the finance minister, state-run media reported Thursday, to question him over alleged abuse of power and misuse of public funds in the energy-rich state. The Qatar News Agency did not provide other details about the investigation, and the nature of the case against Ali Sharif al-Emadi, who has served finance minister since 2013, was not immediately clear. Al-Emadi rose to prominence in the Gulf Arab emirate of Qatar after overseeing the growth of Qatar National Bank for years.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Britain faces pressure to follow President Biden and waive patent on vaccines

    ‘Illogical’ plans to make vaccinated travellers take tests ‘must be ditched’ Almost a third of recent deaths in England and Wales not caused by virus Headteacher who broke ranks over face masks put under investigation PM urged to resist pressure from unions over face masks in classroom Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Britain is facing pressure to follow the lead of President Joe Biden and waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, as France and Russia back the move. In a sharp reversal of the previous US position, Mr Biden voiced his support for a waiver through his top trade negotiator, Katherine Tai, who said "extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic call for extraordinary measures". The spotlight is now on Britain and the European Union to take a similar stance amid growing concern that severe outbreaks in India could allow the rise of vaccine-resistant strains of the deadly virus, undermining a global recovery. A Downing Street spokesman said the UK is "working with WTO [World Trade Organization] members to resolve this issue" and in talks to bolster global supply. Europe is split on the issue, with Emmanuel Macron, the French president, "completely" supporting a patent waver. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, remains noncommittal but open to discussions. Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs have urged Britain to help "end vaccine apartheid" by backing a waiver, but the pharmaceutical industry says it is a flawed solution and insisted reducing bottlenecks in supply and a scarcity of jab ingredients is more important. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Divorce is usually caused by one of the '3 I's,' therapists say. Here's what they are and how they destroy a marriage.

    Conflict caused by incompatibility or irreconcilable differences can affect a couple over their marriage, said Tess Brigham, a therapist.

  • House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouse

    Tucker Carlson was right: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is living in the Washington, D.C., penthouse of Republican pollster and messaging maven Frank Luntz, and it does sound like a pretty sweet deal. Carlson was tipped off to the roommate arrangement, and McCarthy confirmed it Tuesday, telling Fox & Friends he has "rented a room from Frank for a couple of months, but don't worry, I'm back to — going back to where I normally am, on my couch in my office. But, yes, we pay fair market rate" Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler looked into Luntz's apartment, and it's actually a 7,000-square-foot, 12-bedroom, 16-bathroom amalgamation of 4 three-story penthouses Luntz purchased for nearly $4.3 million in August and September 2018 and merged in November 2019. The homeowner's association fees on the four units is $4,976 a month, Kessler calculates, citing Redfin. Neither McCarthy nor Luntz responded to the Post's request for comment, but a McCarthy spokesman told the Daily Wire the minority leader "calculated the fair market value amount at $1,500/month" to rent an "approximately" 400-square-foot room in Luntz's penthouse. Kessler's Apartments.com search found that a comparable studio or one-bedroom would run about $5,000 a month. Regardless, he writes, "besides the 'room' he rented, McCarthy would have had access to a 24/7 concierge, a rooftop pool, a fitness center, a media room, a business center, and a party room with a bar and pool table." "This is quite a deal, especially considering that Luntz has talked about how he's on the road all the time," Politico muses. "Imagine paying $1,500 a month for what is essentially a mansion carved into a high-rise? It's good to be the minority leader!" Carlson was less amused by the "sleazy and corrupt" arrangement. "Kevin McCarthy promises Republicans he shares their values" and "will fight for them against permanent Washington, the forces that would like to destroy their lives," he said. "And at the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy goes home to Frank Luntz's apartment in Penn Quarter and laughs about it." More stories from theweek.comMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' BidenAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on schedulePfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

  • Biden's new vaccine goal won't achieve herd immunity. What happens when the U.S. falls short?

    As supply outstrips demand and the pace of U.S. COVID-19 vaccination slows down, President Biden on Tuesday announced a new goal: to vaccinate 70 percent of American adults by July 4. Polling suggests, however, that the U.S. is running out of people who are eager to get the jab, and experts now believe that the country as a whole is unlikely to achieve the kind of lasting protection known as herd immunity — which they define as the point when an estimated 75 to 90 percent of all Americans regardless of age have been vaccinated and the virus struggles to spread from host to host. The result will be a strange in-between state. Overall, cases will likely plummet; deaths and hospitalizations will, too. But in the absence of herd immunity — and the population-wide protection it offers — Americans will have to assess their own personal risk tolerance and choose which America they want to live in: the vaccinated America or the unvaccinated America. Communities with lower levels of vaccination will face higher levels of risk. Businesses and institutions may cater to vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans in different ways. Socializing could follow a similar path. New incentives — like the promise of travel without testing and quarantines — might boost vaccine acceptance. New divisions might prompt a backlash. “We need to figure out how to coexist with coronavirus by reducing our risk as much as possible while also resuming much of pre-pandemic life,” says Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public-health professor who previously served as Baltimore’s health commissioner. “That's a very difficult concept, I think, to understand — much less to live with.” Yahoo News spoke to Dr. Wen about what Americans should expect from the next phase of the pandemic — and the new normal it’s about to usher in.

  • ‘A Terrible Thing’: Husband of Colorado Mom Who Vanished on Mother’s Day Charged With Murder

    The Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeNearly a year after Suzanne Morphew disappeared without a trace while out on a bike ride last Mother’s Day, the 49-year-old’s husband—who once pleaded for her safe return—has been arrested and charged with murder.The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Daily Beast that Barry Morphew, 53, is currently in custody after being arrested Wednesday morning, just days shy of the one-year anniversary of his wife’s disappearance on May 10, 2020, in Maysville, Colorado. He has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.“Today is a good day for Suzanne. Today is all about Suzanne, and it’s about her family, and it’s about all the individuals that knew her, loved her, and cared about her,” 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley said during a Wednesday news conference announcing Morphew’s arrest. While authorities said Wednesday that the arrest “marks a major milestone” in a case that confounded investigators for months and garnered national attention—investigators are still searching for the mother-of-two. For that reason, they’re keeping Morphew’s arrest warrant under seal. However, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Wednesday “we believe that she’s not alive.” “My first reaction is relief,” Melinda Moorman, Suzanne Morphew’s sister, told Fox21 on Wednesday. “And grateful. I’m just so grateful.”“Today, justice is beginning for my sister. It’s been a journey that no one ever imagines that they’ll take,” she added, noting that she still loves her brother-in-law “though he’s done a terrible thing.”She Was Found Dead in the Woods. Her Family Doesn’t Buy ‘Suicide’ Claim.The investigation into the mother-of-two’s disappearance began on May 10, after one of her neighbors reported her missing when she didn’t return home from a bike ride. For several days, federal and local authorities conducted an extensive search over a 2.5-mile area—eventually finding her bike but not Morphew. Her body has still not been found.Stanley said Wednesday that while authorities are not revealing a cause of death, they have information about “a certain scenario” that they believe occurred last May. Barry Morphew, who was reportedly out of town on the day his wife went missing, released a video pleading for his wife’s safe return on May 17 and launched a social-media campaign to aid in the investigation. He even offered a $200,000 reward for information about her disappearance.“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad,” he said.Despite Morphew’s public appeal, questions began to surface about his possible role in his wife’s murder—including reports that he had scrubbed his Denver hotel room clean just prior to Suzanne’s disappearance. Morphew denied the claims.In one rare August interview with Fox21, Morphew insisted that unfair media coverage of his wife’s case made him out to be a villain. “People don’t know the truth, so they’re gonna think what they’re gonna think,” he said. Then, he began to offer different theories about what happened to his wife, suggesting she may have been the victim of an animal attack or had a run-in with another person.During the interview, Morphew also slammed the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, saying they had “screwed this whole [investigation] up from the beginning and now they are trying to cover it up and blame it on me.”On Wednesday, Spezze said that over the last year, 135 search warrants were executed, more than 400 individuals were interviewed, and officers investigated at least 1,400 tips. Morphew, who immediately asked for a lawyer after being arrested, is expected in court on Thursday at 10 a.m. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Police find kidnapped 2-year-old boy with his head shaved in a trailer 70 miles away from nursery

    FBI and state police were called-in to find abducted toddler