Hearing scheduled for Thomas Kinworthy in murder of Ofc. Tamarris Bohannon

ST. LOUIS – The man charged in the death of St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon has a scheduled court date for Thursday.

Thomas Kinworthy faces murder and other charges. Officer Bohannon was shot and killed in 2020 while responding to a call at a home in south St. Louis.

Police search for man missing from closed nursing home

Kinworthy is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday. His trial is set to begin on January 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.