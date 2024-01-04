Hearing scheduled for Thomas Kinworthy in murder of Ofc. Tamarris Bohannon
ST. LOUIS – The man charged in the death of St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon has a scheduled court date for Thursday.
Thomas Kinworthy faces murder and other charges. Officer Bohannon was shot and killed in 2020 while responding to a call at a home in south St. Louis.
Kinworthy is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday. His trial is set to begin on January 16.
